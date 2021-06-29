Euro 2020: Thee key Germany players may miss Round of 16 clash against England tonight

Germany will find themselves missing key players when they face off against England in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. The two teams will meet at Wembley in the knockout game, which is expected to be the toughest game so far for both the team. Joachim Loew's Germany had a topsy-turvy journey to the Round of 16, losing one, winning one, and drawing one game in the Group Stages. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

England picked up two victories to the second stage of the competition, but the goalless draw against Scotland surely put a question mark on Gareth Southgate's team. But the Three Lions may feel confident about the fact that the 2014 World Champions might be missing three big names when they take the field on Sunday.

As per a report from Sky Sports, Ilkay Gundogan, Antonio Rudiger, and Robin Gosens are all doubtful to be a part of Germany. Gundogan was susbtituted after suffering a bruised skull in the 58th minute against Hungary, and he has missed the training with the team. Meanwhile, Gosens and Rudiger are reportedly suffering with "cold symptoms" which may see them miss out on the clash against England as well.

Speaking on the situation, Loew, on Monday at the press conference, said: "Well Ilkay, he suffered this cranial bruise and before he still felt a little bit dizzy, especially in training, so we said, 'OK, we have to stop his load', and for today he did a good job of 13 minutes so we have to decide about tomorrow.

"Ilkay couldn't participate in the whole team training, but this was discussed and agreed on before," he added.

It will be interesting to see the team that Germany play against England if the trio are unable to feature in the contest.