Cristiano Ronaldo announces tragic death of newborn son; 'We are devastated by this loss and request privacy'

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday took to social media to announce that one of his newborn twins has passed away. The football star, who was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez, revealed that she gave birth to a girl, while their son died.

Ronaldo, 37, has also requested privacy during the "difficult" period. He had shared last year in October that he and Georgina were expecting twins.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” said Ronaldo in his statement.

We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and request privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” concluded the Portuguese football star.