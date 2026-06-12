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Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself ready for World Cup, hails Portugal's 'very good generation': ‘I am very positive’

Ronaldo struck an optimistic note ahead of World Cup, expressing confidence in the team's preparations and insisting he remains in good physical condition.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 08:15 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his mindset heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Portugal aiming to win the tournament for the first time in their history. The competition is widely expected to be the final World Cup appearance of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, adding extra significance to the campaign. Portugal begin their Group K journey against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston on June 17, before taking on Uzbekistan and Colombia. Ronaldo will be featuring at a record sixth World Cup, extending a remarkable international career that has spanned more than two decades. While he has enjoyed immense success at club level and helped Portugal win major honours, a World Cup title has remained elusive. With one last opportunity on football's biggest stage, the spotlight will once again be firmly on the 41-year-old as Portugal chase a historic triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his sixth World Cup.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo struck an optimistic note ahead of Portugal's World Cup campaign, expressing confidence in the team's preparations and insisting he remains in good physical condition despite entering the tournament at 41. The Portugal captain said the squad had worked hard in the lead-up to the competition and believes they are well placed to challenge on football's biggest stage.

"We're approaching this competition with a lot of hope," said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard," continued the veteran Portugal captain who insisted he was "physically good".

Also Read - ‘If Ronaldo were 10 years younger...’: Bhaichung Bhutia on Messi vs CR7, picks Harry Kane for FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

“It's a very good generation”

 
fifa world cup cristiano ronaldo
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself ready for World Cup, hails Portugal's 'very good generation': ‘I am very positive’
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