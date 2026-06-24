Cristiano Ronaldo delivered, Bruno Fernandes orchestrated, Roberto Martinez adapted and Portugal suddenly are contenders

Cristiano Ronaldo is back, and once again, he has responded to his critics in the only way he knows how - by scoring goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went into the clash against Uzbekistan under intense scrutiny, and the relief on his face after opening the scoring said it all. Questions had been raised about his age, his influence, and whether he could still make a difference at the highest level. Ronaldo answered them emphatically with a clinical brace. Ahead of the match, Ronaldo was enduring a 10-game goal drought for Portugal in major international tournaments, having failed to score across the World Cup and European Championship stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes linked up to put Portugal's campaign back on track. (REUTERS)

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The fixture arrived at the perfect moment for Portugal's captain. Uzbekistan offered little resistance, particularly at the back, allowing Ronaldo the space and opportunities he thrives on. At 41, he is no longer the dynamic forward who could dominate every area of the pitch. Instead, he has evolved into a pure penalty-box predator, waiting for the right delivery and striking when it matters most. Roberto Martinez has built a system that maximises those strengths.

That approach failed to click against DR Congo in Portugal's opening match, where Ronaldo was crowded out and denied room to operate. But against Uzbekistan, the all-time leading goalscorer looked determined to make a statement. Motivated by the criticism surrounding him, Ronaldo returned with a vengeance and reminded everyone why writing him off remains a dangerous game.

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{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo could have opened his account even earlier when Nuno Mendes delivered a dangerous cross into the box. It was a difficult opportunity, and the Portugal captain came within inches of making contact, narrowly failing to guide the ball home. However, it did not take long for another chance to arrive, and this time he showed exactly why he remains one of the deadliest finishers in football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo could have opened his account even earlier when Nuno Mendes delivered a dangerous cross into the box. It was a difficult opportunity, and the Portugal captain came within inches of making contact, narrowly failing to guide the ball home. However, it did not take long for another chance to arrive, and this time he showed exactly why he remains one of the deadliest finishers in football. {{/usCountry}}

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Cristiano Ronaldo was all pumped up after ending his goal-scoring drought.

Just a few minutes later, Joao Cancelo whipped a precise low cross into the area, and Ronaldo was perfectly positioned to meet it. The finish was simple but effective, tucked away with the composure that has defined his career. The reaction that followed spoke volumes. Ronaldo celebrated passionately, bursting with emotion before unleashing his trademark "SUI" in front of the crowd.

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Portugal had come into the match facing criticism after the draw against DR Congo, where Ronaldo struggled to make an impact and the star-studded midfield failed to create enough clear-cut opportunities. This time, however, the response was emphatic. Bruno Fernandes looked back to his best, dictating the tempo, finding space between the lines, and constantly driving Portugal forward.

His influence was rewarded when he produced a brilliant pass for Ronaldo's second goal. The assist was exquisite, but the finish was equally impressive, as the veteran striker once again demonstrated his quality in front of goal. Together, they silenced much of the outside noise surrounding the team.

Bruno orchestrated proceedings throughout, while the midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fernandes showcased exactly why Portugal are considered among the favourites for the tournament. Their movement, passing, and understanding allowed Portugal to dominate possession and consistently feed Ronaldo in dangerous areas, creating the platform for both the striker and the team to thrive.

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The match once again highlighted how much easier Ronaldo's job becomes when Portugal's midfield is allowed to dictate play. Uzbekistan simply could not cope with the movement and quality of Portugal's creators. Unlike DR Congo, they failed to impose themselves physically or disrupt Portugal's rhythm, and Fabio Cannavaro's game plan never truly came together.

Uzbekistan's defensive line looked vulnerable throughout the contest. There was a lack of anticipation, poor positioning, and little ability to deal with Ronaldo's movement inside the final third. The veteran striker sensed those weaknesses almost immediately. His runs constantly stretched the defence, and the uncertainty among the Uzbek defenders became more evident as the game progressed.

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Their problems were compounded by a series of unnecessary fouls in dangerous areas. Portugal eventually made them pay when Nuno Mendes unleashed a stunning strike from a free kick to double the lead early in the match.

Much has been made of Ronaldo stepping aside and allowing Mendes to take the set piece, with some portraying it as a selfless gesture. In reality, it was simply the right footballing decision. Ronaldo's effectiveness from direct free kicks has declined significantly in recent years, while the angle heavily favoured a left-footed taker. Rather than forcing the issue, Ronaldo recognised the better option and trusted his teammate. Mendes rewarded that decision in spectacular fashion, firing an unstoppable effort into the net and leaving the Uzbekistan goalkeeper with no chance.

Martinez adapted and Portugal succeeded

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Roberto Martinez also deserves credit for the way Portugal approached this match. The Portugal manager made several changes to his starting XI, with Joao Felix coming in for Bernardo Silva, while Pedro Neto was also handed an opportunity. The return of Ruben Dias brought added composure and stability to the back line, helping Portugal look far more balanced than they did in their previous outing.

Portugal produced a near-flawless performance, and a large part of that was down to Martinez's willingness to make tactical adjustments. Unlike the match against DR Congo, Portugal were not overly rigid in possession. There was greater intent in their attacking play, with Bruno Fernandes encouraged to play forward whenever space opened up. The midfield avoided unnecessary complications, moving the ball quicker and with a clearer purpose rather than relying on endless passing sequences.

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The result was a system that consistently delivered the ball into areas where Ronaldo could be most effective. Portugal's captain repeatedly found himself in dangerous positions and looked threatening throughout the contest. On another day, he could easily have walked away with a hat-trick.

The main reason that did not happen was Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, who produced several impressive saves despite conceding five goals. The scoreline could have been even heavier had it not been for his interventions. Unfortunately for him, he received little protection from a defensive unit that looked disorganised, reactive, and unable to cope with Portugal's relentless attacking pressure.

If they continue to adapt their tactics to the opposition and allow their midfielders the freedom to dictate games as they did here, they will have every reason to believe that this could finally be the year Ronaldo and Portugal lift the FIFA World Cup.