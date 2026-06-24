Better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but also ahead of Lionel Messi: Kylian Mbappe's World Cup legacy is already untouchable

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has given the Messi-Ronaldo-Mbappe debate a cleaner frame. All three have now played two matches in this tournament. Lionel Messi has pushed the all-time World Cup scoring record to 18. Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score in six different World Cups. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has reached 16 goals in only 16 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi. (AFP, REUTERS)

That is where the argument begins, not where it ends. Messi has the record. Ronaldo has the longevity milestone. But Mbappe has the rate, the age profile, the final-stage dominance and the trophy arc compressed into just three World Cup appearances.

Messi has the total, Mbappe has the frightening rate Messi’s World Cup legacy is complete. He has the trophy, the 2014 runners-up medal, the 2022 final, the Golden Ball-level influence and now the all-time scoring record. But the deeper scoring analysis still favours Mbappe.

Messi’s 18 goals have come in 28 World Cup matches, giving him a goals-per-match rate of 0.643. Mbappe’s 16 goals have come in 16 matches, giving him a perfect 1.000. On tournament average, Messi stands at exactly three goals per World Cup across six editions. Mbappe stands at 5.333 goals per World Cup across three editions.

That is not a minor edge. That is a different scoring universe.

And this is the bigger layer: within his first three World Cups, Mbappe already has a winner’s medal, a runners-up medal, four goals in World Cup finals and a final hat-trick. Messi, across six World Cups, has a trophy and a runners-up finish, but not a World Cup final hat-trick. Cristiano Ronaldo, across six World Cups, has neither a final appearance nor a title.

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That is why Mbappe’s case is not built only on numbers. It is built on where those numbers have arrived.

Ronaldo’s record is extraordinary because of its span. Scoring in six World Cups is a feat of survival, fitness and hunger. But World Cup legacy is not only about turning up across eras. It is about bending tournaments. Ronaldo has 10 goals in 24 matches, a rate of 0.417. Mbappe has more goals, a better rate, a title, two finals, and four final goals.

In club football and overall international football, Ronaldo’s mountain is enormous. At the World Cup, Mbappe has already climbed higher.

The final numbers make the separation brutal. Mbappe scored in the 2018 final as a teenager. He then scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina, dragging France back from the dead on the biggest football stage. Messi has two World Cup final goals. Ronaldo has none, because Portugal have never reached a World Cup final with him.

So the cleanest argument is this: Messi still owns the World Cup record, Ronaldo owns the longevity landmark, but Mbappe owns the scoring violence of the tournament itself.

He is not merely chasing Messi. He is chasing him at a faster speed than Messi ever travelled. He is not merely ahead of Ronaldo statistically. He has done at the World Cup what Ronaldo’s career never managed.

Three tournaments. One title. One runners-up finish. One final hat-trick. Sixteen goals in sixteen games.

That is not potential anymore. That is already an untouchable World Cup legacy.