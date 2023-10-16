Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash for hugging Iranian painter in Public, Iran denies claims of ‘99 lashes’ punishment

From hug to headline!

CR7 giving a warm hug and posing for a picture with his fan

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing unexpected controversy and potential punishment for a seemingly innocent act of kindness. Although Iran denied any potential claim to CR7 receiving 99 lashes over ‘adultery.’

The Portuguese superstar, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, found himself in hot water over a heartfelt gesture during a visit to Iran last month.

Ronaldo was in Iran to participate in Al-Nassr's Asian Champions League game against Persepolis on September 19. Before the match, he was greeted by fans who showered him with gifts, including a pair of ultra-realistic drawings created by painter Fatima Hamimi. Fatima, who has a disability and creates art with her feet, presented the artwork to Ronaldo.

In a moment of gratitude, the 38-year-old footballer embraced the artist and planted a peck on her forehead. While the gesture appeared entirely harmless, it has reportedly stirred controversy in Iran. Multiple reports suggest that in the country, touching another woman while in a relationship can be considered adultery.

Ronaldo, who has been in a long-term relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, now finds himself entangled in this complex cultural issue.

According to several Iranian outlets, Ronaldo has purportedly been sentenced to '99 lashes' as punishment for his actions.

However, the Iranian govt. denies any such claim on the Portuguese star, and posted a statement on the X handle.

"We strongly deny the issuance of any court ruling against any international athlete in Iran. It is a matter of concern that the publication of such unfounded news could overshadow crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Iran on September 18 and 19 to play in an official soccer match and was very well received by the people and the authorities. His sincere and humane meeting with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country's sports authorities," the statement read.

As of now, the football icon is not scheduled to return to Iran for any Al-Nassr games. However, should the team advance to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League tournament, such a visit might be on the horizon.

Despite the unfolding controversy, Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022, has yet to issue any public statements on the matter.

Hindustan Times tried to reach out for comments to Ronaldo Rep.

