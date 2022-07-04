Cristiano Ronaldo misses Manchester United training amid transfer saga

Having reportedly expressed his desire to leave, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Monday's training with Manchester United 'due to family reasons'. Taking to Twitter, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ronaldo's absence from Monday's training and also revealed that the Premier League club don't want to sell their star forward. "Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation", he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him."

Also Read | Ronaldo's agent meets Man United's Premier League rivals in shock transfer move

The Portugal forward rejoined United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, for a reported fee of around 15 million Euros. The 37-year-old quickly established himself as the team's main focal point, scoring 24 goals and sealing three assists in 38 games, making him the side's highest goalscorer. Despite heroics, United finished sixth in the Premier League standings, failing to secure Champions League qualification.

According to reports, Ronaldo could also join United's Premier League rivals Chelsea. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano revealed that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes made 'contact' with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over the possible transfer of Ronaldo. "At the moment, I would mention Chelsea because it’s true Jorge Mendes had contact with Todd Boehly and we know Todd is taking care directly of all the transfers for Chelsea, so they’ve been offered this possibility to discuss about Cristiano", he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But Chelsea have not followed up with a proposal or something like this for Cristiano Ronaldo", he further added.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League standings during the 2021-22 season but lacked a clinical front-man, with Romelu Lukaku misfiring. Lukaku has rejoined Inter Milan on loan and the arrival of a star striker could be highly beneficial for Thomas Tuchel's team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON