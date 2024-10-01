'…I don't have much time': Cristiano Ronaldo not thinking about being considered the best or winning individual awards

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he doesn't have much time left in his football career, and now, at the fan end of his career, he just wants to be useful to his club and national team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently completed 900 goals in professional football and became the first-ever to do so. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

The 30-year-old also scored a goal in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Al Rayyan as the Saudi Pro League club registered a 2-1 win on Monday.

It was the club's fourth successive victory in all competitions under new coach Stefano Pioli, who replaced Luis Castro last month.

Ronaldo was elated with his team's performance and gave an emotional tribute to his late father with a goal on his birthday.

“We had an excellent performance, we created a lot of chances. Today's goal had a different flavour, I would have loved my father to be alive because today is his birthday."

"It was a strong and difficult match like all the matches in the AFC Champions League, but the most important thing is that we created many chances and defended well to prevent the opponent from creating easy chances," Ronaldo told a press conference.

Talking about his approach, Ronaldo asserted that he has stopped thinking about being considered the best player or winning individual awards.

“I still love playing football and I know I don't have much time left on the pitch. The most important thing is not to be considered the best player or to win awards. The important thing is to enjoy it and to be useful to the club and the national team. Records are part of me and I'm used to breaking them. I've felt pressure since the first day and I think I will feel it until the last," he added.

Ronaldo broke Saudi Pro League record last season with most goals in a season. He took his tally to 35 goals in a season and broke the record of Abderrazak Hamdallah who netted 34 in the 2019 season while playing for Al Nassr.