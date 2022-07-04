Cristiano Ronaldo's agent meets Manchester United's Premier League rivals in shock transfer move

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly plotting a move away from Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window, it looks like the Portuguese star's agent Jorge Mendes has already 'had contact' with a Premier League heavyweight. According to Fabrizio Romano, famous Italian football journalist and transfer window expert, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been offered with the 'possibility' to sign Ronaldo but hasn't 'followed up with a proposal' yet. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said, "At the moment, I would mention Chelsea because it’s true Jorge Mendes had contact with Todd Boehly and we know Todd is taking care directly of all the transfers for Chelsea, so they’ve been offered this possibility to discuss about Cristiano."

"But Chelsea have not followed up with a proposal or something like this for Cristiano Ronaldo", he further added.

Cristiano rejoined United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 campaign for a reported fee of around 15 million Euros. The veteran forward scored 24 goals and registered three assists in 38 games across all competition and was also his team's highest goalscorer. But the former Real Madrid man couldn't prevent United from finishing sixth in a season consisting of plenty of highs and lows as they missed out on qualification for Champions League football.

On Saturday, Romano even revealed that Ronaldo 'told' that club 'he wants to leave'. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision."

"Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue", he further added.

