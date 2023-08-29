‘You gave me luck’: Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming moment with blind Al Nassr fan - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a superb outing against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League match on Friday night. The Portuguese star displayed top-notch form and scored a hattrick as Al Nassr beat Al Fateh 5-0. This was the club's first win after going down in the opening two encounters of the ongoing season.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming moment with blind Al Nassr fan

After dictating the proceedings on the pitch there was more to come for Ronaldo. He was then graced by a visually impaired girl, who claimed to be his biggest fan. Ronaldo interacted with the young fan, also calling her the lucky charm for his clinical show against Al Fateh. Before leaving Ronaldo also gave her a signed ball and posed for pictures, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

"I'm your biggest fan," the fan told Ronaldo, to which the footballer responded: "Thank you, thank you."

She then said: "Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing and I can't believe that you scored those three goals."

Ronaldo replied: “You gave me luck.”

Ronaldo gives new identity to Saudi Pro League

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational move to Saudi side Al Nassr following an unceremonious exit from his boyhood club Manchester United earlier this year, a host of European talents have followed a similar course.

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is the latest player to join Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Laporte joined the Saudi side after enjoying a fruitful five-and-a-half-year stay in Manchester, where he won 13 major trophies.

He is not the first top European player to join Al Nassr. Alex Telles, Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio have been signed by the SPL club in this summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, ex-Barcelona and PSG forward Neymar also moved his trade to the oil-rich country, signing a lucrative offer with Al Hilal, who are scheduled to meet Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai Indians in the AFC Champions League. Kalidou Koulibaly, Yassine Bounou, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Aleksander Mitrovic are some other big names who have been roped by the club in the summer transfer window.

Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson.

If we shift our focus from players, England and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is in charge of Al-Ettifaq as head coach. And on Monday Roberto Mancini, who guided Italy to a European Championship in the last edition, was appointed as the head coach of Saudi Arabia national team.

