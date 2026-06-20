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Cristiano Ronaldo waves journalists away at training after Portugal's poor World Cup start

Cristiano Ronaldo's non-verbal cues during Portugal's training raised questions about his role after a disappointing draw against DR Congo.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 04:04 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Cristiano Ronaldo did not speak, but his gesture at Portugal training said enough to become the latest flashpoint in a growing World Cup debate around his place in the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2026.(REUTERS)

A day after Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, Ronaldo was seen gesturing towards journalists during a training session in Palm Beach Gardens. According to reports, the Portugal captain turned towards the media area during the first hydration break and used his arms and hands to signal that the journalists should leave.

The open training window had already reached its time limit, but the moment gained traction because of the tense backdrop surrounding Portugal’s start to the campaign.

Ronaldo under fire after Portugal’s poor start

Ronaldo had played the full 90 minutes against DR Congo but failed to register a shot on target. The result left Portugal with only one point from their opening Group K game and immediately brought renewed scrutiny on the 41-year-old captain’s role in Roberto Martínez’s team.

Also Read: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first-ever player to be red-carded at FIFA World Cup for covering his mouth

The international reaction was even more brutal. The Independent described Ronaldo as “ten men and a statue”, a phrase that quickly summed up the growing frustration around Portugal’s dependence on their veteran forward. The Telegraph also drew a pointed comparison with Lionel Messi, suggesting that while Messi had shown why he still belongs in Argentina’s squad, Portugal had been given a reminder of the debate around Ronaldo’s continued presence in theirs.

The numbers have added weight to the criticism. Ronaldo has now gone five consecutive World Cup matches without scoring, a run that has intensified questions over whether Portugal can still build their attack around him on the biggest stage.

There was, however, some positive news for Portugal in training. Rúben Dias, who missed the opener through injury, trained fully with the group and without limitations. The defender could make his World Cup debut against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Tomás Araújo, who started in Dias’ place against DR Congo, remains a concern. The Benfica defender trained separately from the group and only did recovery work during the open 15-minute session, held in 32-degree heat.

Portugal are currently third in Group K with one point. Colombia lead the group with three points, while Uzbekistan are yet to open their account.

For Martínez and Ronaldo, the next match has already become more than just a group-stage fixture. It is now a test of whether Portugal are ready to change, or whether they will continue to carry the same questions into another World Cup fixture.

 
fifa world cup cristiano ronaldo portugal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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