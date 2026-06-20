Cristiano Ronaldo waves journalists away at training after Portugal's poor World Cup start

Cristiano Ronaldo did not speak, but his gesture at Portugal training said enough to become the latest flashpoint in a growing World Cup debate around his place in the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2026.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A day after Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, Ronaldo was seen gesturing towards journalists during a training session in Palm Beach Gardens. According to reports, the Portugal captain turned towards the media area during the first hydration break and used his arms and hands to signal that the journalists should leave.

The open training window had already reached its time limit, but the moment gained traction because of the tense backdrop surrounding Portugal’s start to the campaign.

Ronaldo under fire after Portugal’s poor start

Ronaldo had played the full 90 minutes against DR Congo but failed to register a shot on target. The result left Portugal with only one point from their opening Group K game and immediately brought renewed scrutiny on the 41-year-old captain’s role in Roberto Martínez’s team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Portuguese newspaper A Bola captured the mood with a sharp front-page line: “Capitão debaixo de fogo” — captain under fire. The publication said Ronaldo was being criticised from several directions, but also made it clear that the wider Portugal team could not escape blame. Its warning was equally direct: history suggests Martínez may need to change if Portugal are to win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Portuguese newspaper A Bola captured the mood with a sharp front-page line: “Capitão debaixo de fogo” — captain under fire. The publication said Ronaldo was being criticised from several directions, but also made it clear that the wider Portugal team could not escape blame. Its warning was equally direct: history suggests Martínez may need to change if Portugal are to win. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The criticism did not stop there. CNN Portugal argued that Ronaldo should no longer be treated as an automatic first choice, pointing towards his reduced ability to press defenders and apply pressure out of possession. A Bola also carried Kevin-Prince Boateng’s suggestion that Ronaldo should give up his place in the starting XI and be used only in the final minutes of matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The criticism did not stop there. CNN Portugal argued that Ronaldo should no longer be treated as an automatic first choice, pointing towards his reduced ability to press defenders and apply pressure out of possession. A Bola also carried Kevin-Prince Boateng’s suggestion that Ronaldo should give up his place in the starting XI and be used only in the final minutes of matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first-ever player to be red-carded at FIFA World Cup for covering his mouth

The international reaction was even more brutal. The Independent described Ronaldo as “ten men and a statue”, a phrase that quickly summed up the growing frustration around Portugal’s dependence on their veteran forward. The Telegraph also drew a pointed comparison with Lionel Messi, suggesting that while Messi had shown why he still belongs in Argentina’s squad, Portugal had been given a reminder of the debate around Ronaldo’s continued presence in theirs.

The numbers have added weight to the criticism. Ronaldo has now gone five consecutive World Cup matches without scoring, a run that has intensified questions over whether Portugal can still build their attack around him on the biggest stage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There was, however, some positive news for Portugal in training. Rúben Dias, who missed the opener through injury, trained fully with the group and without limitations. The defender could make his World Cup debut against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Tomás Araújo, who started in Dias’ place against DR Congo, remains a concern. The Benfica defender trained separately from the group and only did recovery work during the open 15-minute session, held in 32-degree heat.

Portugal are currently third in Group K with one point. Colombia lead the group with three points, while Uzbekistan are yet to open their account.

For Martínez and Ronaldo, the next match has already become more than just a group-stage fixture. It is now a test of whether Portugal are ready to change, or whether they will continue to carry the same questions into another World Cup fixture.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON