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‘Cristiano Ronaldo would gift us iPads, mobile phones, perfumes’: Alvaro Morata shares untold Real Madrid story

Alvaro Morata revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo would take him shopping and also gave gifts to other teammates, like iPads and mobile phones.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 08:13 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Alvaro Morata hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his generosity during their time together at Real Madrid. Morata took a walk down memory lane, revealing that Ronaldo would give gifts to younger teammates.

Alvaro Morata hailed Cristiano Ronaldo.(AFP)

Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Morata claimed that Ronaldo played a huge role in helping him settle during his early days at Real Madrid.

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‘He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular’: Alvaro Morata

The AC Milan striker revealed that Ronaldo would take him shopping and also gave gifts to other teammates, like iPads and mobile phones.

"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping, He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular", said Morata.

"What can I say? There are things about Cristiano that leave you speechless. You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, cold showers, and cycling. A guy who does that, who you see how he lives and how he faces life, I can't say he's not just the best I've ever played with, but the best of all time," he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / ‘Cristiano Ronaldo would gift us iPads, mobile phones, perfumes’: Alvaro Morata shares untold Real Madrid story
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