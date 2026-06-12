‘Cristiano Ronaldo would gift us iPads, mobile phones, perfumes’: Alvaro Morata shares untold Real Madrid story

Alvaro Morata hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his generosity during their time together at Real Madrid. Morata took a walk down memory lane, revealing that Ronaldo would give gifts to younger teammates.

Alvaro Morata hailed Cristiano Ronaldo.(AFP)

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Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Morata claimed that Ronaldo played a huge role in helping him settle during his early days at Real Madrid.

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‘He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular’: Alvaro Morata

The AC Milan striker revealed that Ronaldo would take him shopping and also gave gifts to other teammates, like iPads and mobile phones.

"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping, He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular", said Morata.

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{{^usCountry}} "The first phase was not the same as the second. In the first, I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes. There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench or who wants to show off shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The first phase was not the same as the second. In the first, I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes. There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench or who wants to show off shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Morata also had a second spell with Ronaldo at Juventus, which showed another side of the Portugal star's personality. He hailed Ronaldo's dedication to the sport, which made him the greatest ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morata also had a second spell with Ronaldo at Juventus, which showed another side of the Portugal star's personality. He hailed Ronaldo's dedication to the sport, which made him the greatest ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it’s mind-blowing. He understands everything, he’s studied a lot of things. He’s cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it’s mind-blowing. He understands everything, he’s studied a lot of things. He’s cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"What can I say? There are things about Cristiano that leave you speechless. You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, cold showers, and cycling. A guy who does that, who you see how he lives and how he faces life, I can't say he's not just the best I've ever played with, but the best of all time," he added.

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