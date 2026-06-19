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Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles summed up by DR Congo star's honest verdict: 'He isn't the same'

While praising Ronaldo's legendary career and status in the game, Mukau admitted that age has naturally affected the Portugal captain's game.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 11:53 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Cristiano Ronaldo's underwhelming display against DR Congo has put the Portugal captain under scrutiny after their disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup. Entering the match as heavy favourites, Portugal were expected to dominate proceedings with the quality at their disposal, but they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been under the scanner after the poor start in World Cup.(AP)

The Portuguese struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their star-studded midfield trio of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves unable to produce the creativity needed to break down a disciplined DR Congo defence. Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured a quiet outing in front of goal and failed to register a single shot on target. After the final whistle, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced criticism over his positioning and lack of influence in attack, while manager Roberto Martinez was also questioned for keeping Ronaldo on the pitch despite Portugal's struggles. The result has sparked fresh debate over whether Portugal need to rethink their approach with their veteran captain leading the line.

DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau was asked about going up against one of football's greatest-ever players after his side held Portugal to a 1-1 draw. While praising Ronaldo's legendary career and status in the game, Mukau admitted that age has naturally affected the Portugal captain's physicality and ability to make the same efforts he once did.

The 41-year-old forward hasn't scored a non-penalty goal at a World Cup or European Championship since June 2021, but Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said removing him was never a serious consideration while Portugal chased a winner.

"It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez said.

 
dr congo bruno fernandes cristiano ronaldo portugal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles summed up by DR Congo star's honest verdict: 'He isn't the same'
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