Cristiano Ronaldo's underwhelming display against DR Congo has put the Portugal captain under scrutiny after their disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup. Entering the match as heavy favourites, Portugal were expected to dominate proceedings with the quality at their disposal, but they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been under the scanner after the poor start in World Cup.(AP)

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The Portuguese struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their star-studded midfield trio of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves unable to produce the creativity needed to break down a disciplined DR Congo defence. Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured a quiet outing in front of goal and failed to register a single shot on target. After the final whistle, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced criticism over his positioning and lack of influence in attack, while manager Roberto Martinez was also questioned for keeping Ronaldo on the pitch despite Portugal's struggles. The result has sparked fresh debate over whether Portugal need to rethink their approach with their veteran captain leading the line.

DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau was asked about going up against one of football's greatest-ever players after his side held Portugal to a 1-1 draw. While praising Ronaldo's legendary career and status in the game, Mukau admitted that age has naturally affected the Portugal captain's physicality and ability to make the same efforts he once did.

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{{^usCountry}} “To be honest, not really, because we know he isn’t the same as before. He’s a bit older now, but he’s still one of the best to ever play the game. When you get older, it’s not the same - you can’t make the same efforts," DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau said after the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To be honest, not really, because we know he isn’t the same as before. He’s a bit older now, but he’s still one of the best to ever play the game. When you get older, it’s not the same - you can’t make the same efforts," DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau said after the match. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Brazil's Ronaldo tells everyone not to hide from the fact that Lionel Messi is the GOAT Ronaldo's struggle deepens {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mukau's comments reflected Ronaldo's struggles in Portugal's World Cup opener. The veteran forward managed just 25 touches throughout the match and failed to make a telling impact in attack. His goalless outing also extended his wait for a goal in major international tournaments, with Ronaldo now without a strike in 10 consecutive FIFA World Cup and European Championship matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mukau's comments reflected Ronaldo's struggles in Portugal's World Cup opener. The veteran forward managed just 25 touches throughout the match and failed to make a telling impact in attack. His goalless outing also extended his wait for a goal in major international tournaments, with Ronaldo now without a strike in 10 consecutive FIFA World Cup and European Championship matches. {{/usCountry}}

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The 41-year-old forward hasn't scored a non-penalty goal at a World Cup or European Championship since June 2021, but Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said removing him was never a serious consideration while Portugal chased a winner.

"It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez said.

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