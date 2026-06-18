Ronaldo tells everyone not to hide from the fact that Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Lionel Messi has announced his arrival at the 2026 World Cup in spectacular fashion, scoring his first-ever hat-trick in the tournament. With his 39th birthday approaching later this month, the Argentine continues to defy expectations and remains the driving force behind Argentina's pursuit of another title. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria. (AFP)

Messi inspired the defending champions to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, delivering a performance that reminded everyone why he remains one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. His treble took him to 16 World Cup goals, moving him past Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario and level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. It was another unforgettable night in Messi's extraordinary career, adding yet another record to his name and strengthening the argument for his place among football's all-time greats.

Messi's record-breaking hat-trick drew praise from across the football world, with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario among those left in awe of the Argentine captain's latest masterpiece. The two-time World Cup winner hailed Messi's longevity and consistency, insisting that his performances have ended any debate over his place among the greatest players in history.

"It's time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the best player of all time," Ronaldo told Portuguese outlet A Bola. "He continues to deliver every season and in the World Cup and, yet, there are still doubts about him. It is an unforgettable and historic night that will remain forever in the history books."

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For many, Messi had already settled the GOAT debate in 2022 after finally lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has also extended his lead in the prestigious award race, winning three more than his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Messi breaking record doesn't surprise anyone” Ronaldo also reacted to Messi surpassing his own World Cup goals tally, with the Brazilian legend showing no bitterness over losing his place in the record books. Instead, the former striker embraced the moment and backed Messi's achievement, insisting that such milestones are bound to be broken and that there was no surprise over the player who achieved it.

"Records are made to be broken and the person who breaks them does not surprise any football fan in the world. Furthermore, Argentina are the reigning champions of the competition," he added.