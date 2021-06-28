Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squad of both teams

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Both the teams faced difficulties in their group matches before finally turning around their performance in their last match to qualify for the next round.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Spain's Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets during training.(REUTERS)

Euro 2020 will see a big clash on Monday as Croatia face-off against Spain at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. There will be several big stars on the pitch as Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic turn out for Croatia while the likes of Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata, and Aymeric Laporte will look to fire Spain into the quarterfinals.

Both the teams faced difficulties in their group matches before finally turning around their performance in their last match to qualify for the next round. The winner of this clash will face either Switzerland and France in the quarterfinals.

Here are the full squads of both teams for the Euro 2020 clash:

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Simon Sluga (Luton)

Defenders: Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico de Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warszawa), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Domagoj Bradaric (LOSC Lille), Mile Skoric (Osijek)

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moskva), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb)

Forwards: Ante Rebic (AC Milan), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian (Napoli), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

