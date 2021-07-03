UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming, Czech Republic vs Denmark: When and where to watch quarterfinal match on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark Live Streaming: They were the two less-fancied teams in the tournament at the start but Czech Republic and Denmark have punched above their weight to qualify for the last 8 of Euro 2020. On Saturday, They have a chance to go one step further in the competition. Denmark have dedicated their wins to Christian Eriksen and it feels like he has inspired the Danish footballers to push above their limits. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have looked solid on the field with striker Patrik Schick scoring the majority of the goals.

Here’s all you need to know about Czech Republic vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (July 03).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Czech Republic vs Denmark will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Czech Republic vs Denmark match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020