Days after rejecting Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe pens special message for Spanish giants ahead of Champions League final

France striker Kylian Mbappe left a message for Spanish giants Real Madrid after he extended his contract with his current club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025. The striker was widely tipped to join Real Madrid with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. However, the World Cup-winner penned an extension at PSG on Saturday.

The Spanish club had showed interest in signing the France forward last year.

Sharing a note on Twitter, the 23-year-old thanked Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez for showing interest in recruiting him.

"I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution. I can imagine their disappointment," he tweeted.

"I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final in Paris. My home."

Meanwhile, the decision by Mbappe didn't go well with LaLiga, who has threatened to lodge an official complaint to UEFA, the European soccer governing body, stating his new contract "attacks the economic stability" of European football.

Mbappe scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, and feels he can "continue to grow" at the club.

"I'm convinced that I can continue to grow here, at a club which is giving itself every means to reach the top," Mbappe said. "I am very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France ... "

The 23-year-old is scheduled to speak at a news conference alongside PSG club president Nasser al-Khelaifi later on Monday.

-with Reuters inputs

