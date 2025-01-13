Menu Explore
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, who protected teammate Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020, retires

AP |
Jan 13, 2025 05:26 PM IST

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has announced his retirement despite offers to continue playing. 

Former Denmark captain Simon Kjaer formally retired from soccer Monday despite offers to continue playing since he left AC Milan as a free agent last year.

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has announced his retirement despite offers to continue playing(REUTERS)
Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has announced his retirement despite offers to continue playing(REUTERS)

Kjaer will perhaps be best remembered as the captain who rushed to Christian Eriksen's aid and then led teammates in shielding him from view on the field after the star playmaker collapsed because of cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June 2021. Kjaer also consoled Eriksen's partner on the field.

Kjaer, along with the Denmark team and medical staff, later won the FIFA Fair Play Award for their actions in Copenhagen.

Kjaer started career with Danish club Midtjylland

Eriksen resumed his career, with Denmark and now Manchester United, and only his record 140 appearances is ahead of Kjaer’s 132 in national-team history.

The 35-year-old Kjaer told Danish broadcaster TV2 he had the chance to sign for Champions League clubs but did not get the “once-in-a-lifetime” offer to continue his career.

A tough central defender, Kjaer started with Danish club Midtjylland and later played in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Turkey. He won a Serie A title with Milan in 2022.


