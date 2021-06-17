Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Denmark will lock horns with a confident Belgium in their second Group B at Euro 2020 on Thursday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Belgium will enter the contest on the back of a terrific 3-0 win against Russia in the opening game. Tonight, they put the ball out of play in the 10th minute of the match against Denmark to pay tribute to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the field during his team’s opening tie against Finland. Denmark would be desperate for earning first points in the European Championship. It promises to be an emotional return for a team that is still processing Saturday’s incident and has spent the last few days just figuring out how to feel OK about playing a game again.

Let’s have a look at squads of both teams: (EURO 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne*

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard