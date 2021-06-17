Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams
football

Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020: Let's have a look at the squad of both team ahead of the Group B game.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Belgium's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku during training(REUTERS)

Denmark will lock horns with a confident Belgium in their second Group B at Euro 2020 on Thursday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Belgium will enter the contest on the back of a terrific 3-0 win against Russia in the opening game. Tonight, they put the ball out of play in the 10th minute of the match against Denmark to pay tribute to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the field during his team’s opening tie against Finland. Denmark would be desperate for earning first points in the European Championship. It promises to be an emotional return for a team that is still processing Saturday’s incident and has spent the last few days just figuring out how to feel OK about playing a game again.

Let’s have a look at squads of both teams: (EURO 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

ALSO READ | Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne*

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020 belgium denmark
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP