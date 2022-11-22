Denmark vs Tunisia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022: DEN, TUN share points after goalless stalemate

Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Denmark and Tunisia share points in their opening fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. Both the teams played a goalless draw, but it will Tunisia, who will walk with their head held high for denying Denmark a win. Tunisia showed great intensity throughout the 90 minutes, particularly in the first half. Striker Issam Jebali was denied by Kasper Schmeichel. The second half saw Denmark regain control, creating many threatening opportunities but all denied by Tunisia goalkeeper and defenders. Catch the Highlights of DEN vs TUN, FIFA World Cup 2022: