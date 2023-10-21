Dennerby names 22-member Indian women''s team for AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

The Blue Tigresses will face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29) and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C matches of the Round 2 qualifiers.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team that finishes at the top of the three groups, and the best out of the three runners-ups will make it to the Round 3 qualifiers.

The Indian team is currently ranked 61st in FIFA charts as against Japan (8th), Vietnam (34th) and Uzbekistan (50th).

"Japan are a very strong side, and Vietnam and Uzbekistan are also ranked higher than us, but we will do whatever we can to qualify," Dennerby said.

“I guess it's going to be tough to beat Japan for the top spot. So, realistically, we should be very happy with second place," he added.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Manisha Kalyan.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON