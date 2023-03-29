Home / Sports / Football / Dennerby names 22-member squad for Olympic Qualifier

Dennerby names 22-member squad for Olympic Qualifier

PTI |
Mar 29, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7.

Indian women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday named a 22-member squad for the Olympic Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4.

India women's football team(Twitter/IndianFootball)
India women's football team(Twitter/IndianFootball)

Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7.

The Blue Tigresses will reach the Kyrgyz Republic from Uzbekistan, where they played a friendly match against the Uzbekistan national team as part of the preparations for the Olympic qualifier.

The Indian team also played two friendly games in Jordan.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika AngamuthuForwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary

Head coach: Thomas Dennerby.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian football
indian football
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out