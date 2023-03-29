Dennerby names 22-member squad for Olympic Qualifier

Indian women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday named a 22-member squad for the Olympic Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4. India women's football team(Twitter/IndianFootball)

Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7.

The Blue Tigresses will reach the Kyrgyz Republic from Uzbekistan, where they played a friendly match against the Uzbekistan national team as part of the preparations for the Olympic qualifier.

The Indian team also played two friendly games in Jordan.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika AngamuthuForwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary

Head coach: Thomas Dennerby.