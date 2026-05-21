East Bengal script glory, crowned ISL champions after 22-year wait

East Bengal FC were crowned champions of the Indian Super League for the very first time here on Thursday, ending a 22-year-old title drought in the country's top-tier competition and quenching their passionate fans' yearning for silverware after a thrilling five-horse race to the top prize. East Bengal reclaim glory with ISL championship win (PTI)

East Bengal, one of the country's most decorated football clubs alongside its arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, emerged triumphant after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, even as Mohun Bagan, another contender for the prize alongside Mumbai City FC, Punjab City and Bengaluru FC heading into the decisive final round of fixtures, rallied to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 at Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Mumbai FC beat Punjab FC 2-0 in their face-off, while Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw in an inconsequential game.

East Bengal, though, were made to work hard until the last minute after Alfred's brilliant first-time finish put Inter Kashi in lead on the 15th minute.

After missing multiple chances to equalise before the break, East Bengal found the much-needed equaliser in the 50th minute through striker Youssef Ezzejjari, who is also the winner of the Golden Boot after finishing as the league's highest goal-scorer with 11 strikes from 13 matches.

Mohammed Rashid scored East Bengal's second goal in the 73rd minute as the Kolkata heavyweights turned the game around in stunning fashion.

East Bengal last won the top-tier domestic league title during the 2003–04 season of the then National Football League under the guidance of late Subhash Bhowmick.

The 33-year-old Ezzejjari, who was born in Spain and represented Morocco in the youth level, thus made up for his earlier missed chances in the game.

East Bengal entered their final league game level on 23 points with Mohun Bagan at the top of the standings. However, East Bengal held a crucial advantage with a superior goal difference of 18 compared to Mohun Bagan's 13.

Three other teams -- Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC -- were also mathematically alive in the title race heading into the final round fixtures.

Because of administrative and structural changes, the ISL this season returned in a shortened, single-leg round-robin format consisting of 13 matches with no post-season playoffs, which meant the league table topper would be crowned the outright champions.