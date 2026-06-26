Ecuador's great escape: From goal drought to World Cup giant-killers

Ecuador pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, producing a stunning comeback to beat Germany and keep their tournament alive. After failing to score in their opening two matches - a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast followed by a goalless draw with Curacao, the South Americans were widely expected to bow out of the competition. Few gave them a realistic chance against a German side that had looked like one of the strongest teams in the group after victories over Curacao and the Ivory Coast.

Ecuador qualified for Round of 32 after beating Germany 2-1. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Germany appeared to be on course for another comfortable win when Leroy Sane found the net inside the opening two minutes, handing Ecuador an early setback. Against an opponent known for its attacking quality, the task seemed even more daunting. But Ecuador refused to surrender. Staying true to the resilience that has long defined their game, they gradually fought their way back into the contest, matching Germany's intensity before turning the game on its head with two well-taken goals. The remarkable comeback secured a famous victory and earned Ecuador a place in the Round of 32 as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams, completing a dramatic turnaround after appearing on the brink of elimination.

European heavyweights have traditionally dominated World Cup conversations, while in South America the spotlight has almost always fallen on Argentina, Brazil and, historically, Uruguay. Teams like Ecuador rarely receive the same recognition. Their success is built on discipline rather than flair, with a compact defensive structure and relentless work ethic forming the foundation of their game. That approach often proves effective in tournament football, where one moment can decide everything.

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{{^usCountry}} Ecuador had already shown signs of that resilience before facing Germany. Although they lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast, they frustrated their opponents for long spells with an organised defensive display. Against Curacao, they created enough chances to win but lacked the finishing touch in front of goal, settling for a frustrating goalless draw. With just one point from two matches and no goals scored, many had already written them off. Yet beneath those results was a team that remained organised, competitive and capable of producing something special when the opportunity finally arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ecuador had already shown signs of that resilience before facing Germany. Although they lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast, they frustrated their opponents for long spells with an organised defensive display. Against Curacao, they created enough chances to win but lacked the finishing touch in front of goal, settling for a frustrating goalless draw. With just one point from two matches and no goals scored, many had already written them off. Yet beneath those results was a team that remained organised, competitive and capable of producing something special when the opportunity finally arrived. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read - Ecuador stun Germany with late goal to claim 2-1 win and advance to World Cup knockout rounds

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Ecuador's response to conceding inside two minutes summed up the belief that had kept them alive in the tournament. After Germany took an early lead through Sane, it looked as though Ecuador's goal drought would continue. They had failed to score from their previous 32 attempts across two matches, but the breakthrough finally arrived in the ninth minute. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the World Cup after Félix Nmecha was dispossessed in midfield by Pedro Vite. Vite quickly released Angulo, who drove towards the goal before calmly beating Manuel Neuer with a precise finish from just outside the penalty area.

The equaliser transformed the contest, with Ecuador growing in confidence as the match progressed. Their reward came in the 77th minute when Gonzalo Plata produced the decisive touch. Stretching to meet the ball, Plata poked it beyond Neuer with the tip of his boot to complete a stunning 2-1 comeback. The famous victory sent Ecuador into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2006 and completed one of the tournament's biggest upsets.

National holiday in Ecuador

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Ecuador erupted in celebration after the national team's dramatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage, with President Daniel Noboa declaring Friday a national holiday to mark the achievement. Following the memorable victory, Noboa praised the players and head coach Sebastián Beccacece for their resilience in the face of criticism and challenging moments throughout the campaign. He thanked the squad for giving the country a moment of pride and happiness, saying their determination had united the nation and made the historic qualification even more special.