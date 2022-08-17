Elon Musk clarifies 'will buy Manchester United' tweet

With Manchester United's ownership under constant criticism lately, Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he would buy the club and then followed it up with a confirmation reply that he was joking. Taking to Twitter, Musk initially tweeted, "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome".

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams", he confirmed.

He then further added that if he would buy a sports team, it would be United. "Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid", he said.

The Premier League side have been in poor form and recently crashed to a 4-0 defeat vs Brentford on Saturday, courtesy of two early howlers from David de Gea. After the match, De Gea apologised to fans and called his performance 'poor'. Speaking to Sky Sports, "I'm just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it's tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot - (if I had) the result would be different."

"Of course we have to react much better and be capable of scoring goals. It was a poor performance. It's too easy to play in pre-season - you play for nothing. When you play the games that matter you need bravery, more consistency and proper players. We just need to stick together as a team and keep working. It's just the beginning. We have a lot to improve as a team with a new manager", he further added.

