Home / Sports / Football / England manager Southgate to name provisional extended squad
football

England manager Southgate to name provisional extended squad

The group will then be reduced to 26 players ahead of the June 1 deadline for squads to be submitted to UEFA ahead of the June 11-July 11 tournament being held across Europe.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:42 AM IST
England's manager Gareth Southgate(AP)

England coach Gareth Southgate will name a provisional extended squad ahead of Euro 2020, the FA said on Monday.

A tweet from the official England account said Southgate would announce the squad before speaking to the media at 1400 local time (1300 GMT) on Tuesday.

The group will then be reduced to 26 players ahead of the June 1 deadline for squads to be submitted to UEFA ahead of the June 11-July 11 tournament being held across Europe.

While the FA did not confirm the size of the squad Southgate is likely to name, various local media reports suggested it could contain more than 30 players.

It is believed Southgate's decision is to allow for key players such as Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson every chance to prove their fitness as they recover from injury.

It also factors in the number of England players involved in Wednesday's Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal, as well as Saturday's Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Other nations, including the Netherlands and Italy, have named extended squads that will then be whittled down, while others, such as Spain, have not used their full allocation of 26 players available to them.

England face Austria and Romania in friendlies in the first week of June, before their Euro 2020 Group D campaign starts with games against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gareth southgate euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP