England vs Iran Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling lead ENG's attack, lineups out

England vs Iran Live Score FIFA World Cup: England kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday. The Three Lions, who lost to Croatia in the semifinal of the previous edition, will hope to lift their second World Cup title. Iran, on the other hand, would eye an early upset in the tournament. The two sides are meeting for the first time in Doha but England will certainly go in as the favourites. Catch the LIVE updates of ENG vs IRN: