England vs Iran Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling lead ENG's attack, lineups out
England vs Iran Live Score FIFA World Cup: England kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday. The Three Lions, who lost to Croatia in the semifinal of the previous edition, will hope to lift their second World Cup title. Iran, on the other hand, would eye an early upset in the tournament. The two sides are meeting for the first time in Doha but England will certainly go in as the favourites. Catch the LIVE updates of ENG vs IRN:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 06:03 PM
England vs Iran Live Score: Lineups!
England: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Saka, Mount, Sterling, Kane.
Subs: Walker, Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Pope, Phillips, Dier, Coady, Alexander-Arnold, Foden, White, Ramsdale, Wilson, Maddison, Gallagher.
Iran: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Mohammadi, Noorollahi, Karimi, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi.
Subs: Khalilzadeh, Ezatolahi, Ansarifard, Amiri, Niazmand, Kanaani, Ghoddos, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Abedzadeh, Rezaeian, Seyed Hosseini, Jalali.
-
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 05:58 PM
England vs Iran Live Score: What does England's squad tell
If we look at England's squad, it's a blend of youth and experience.
13 players are set for their first World Cup experience.
-
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 05:56 PM
England vs Iran Live Score: England's star studded squad
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United),
Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)
-
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 05:52 PM
England vs Iran Live Score: Iran enjoying good form
Iran, on the other hand, head into the tie with a contrasting fate. They had defeated Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly, also won against Uruguay. They had played a draw against Senegal and would now look to draw confidence from such performances.
-
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 05:45 PM
England vs Iran Live Score: England's recent struggles
England head into the FIFA World Cup on the back of poor form. The Three Lions have been defeated thrice in their last six matches, while the others ended in a draw.
England, however, will look to start the World Cup afresh and make a statement right from the word go.
-
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 05:34 PM
England vs Iran Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Iran, which will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The scheduled kick-off time for the same is at 06:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!