football

English FA chooses first female leader in 158-year history

The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of football’s original national body created 158 years ago.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Debbie Hewitt(Twitter/FA)

The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned in fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing.

Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.”

The FA said its ruling council will be asked to formally ratify Hewitt’s appointment at a July 22 meeting.

Hewitt will join an organization that is weighing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

