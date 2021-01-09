En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest
Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick as they beat visitors Real Sociedad 3-2 in a La Liga thriller after a chaotic start saw four goals in 10 minutes on Saturday.
Moroccan En-Nesyri nudged a low cross from Fernando into the net after four minutes but less than 60 seconds later Sociedad levelled thanks to a remarkable own goal from Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who lobbed goalkeeper Bono from outside the area as he tried to prevent Alexander Isak reaching the ball.
En-Nesyri restored Sevilla's lead moments later with an impressive solo run and powerful finish but Swedish forward Isak levelled in the 14th, sticking a leg out to score from a corner.
En-Nesyri completed his treble in the first minute of the second half, pouncing at the far post after Lucas Ocampos had carved his way through the visiting defence.
The Moroccan became only the second player to score a hat-trick in La Liga so far this season and the first in open play. Valencia's Carlos Soler scored a treble of penalties against Real Madrid in November.
The win took Sevilla into sixth on 30 points from 16 games, level with Sociedad in fifth and with three matches in hand.
The rate of goals began to slow after Isak's strike but the action did not and visiting keeper Alex Remiro had to tip away shots from En-Nesyri and Joan Jordan while his opposite number Bono thwarted Cristian Portu.
When the halftime whistle arrived, 13 shots had been fired at goal, seven on target.
The second half was no less explosive. Suso almost stretched Sevilla's lead soon after En-Nesyri's third goal when he burst through on the counter but Remiro turned his shot round the post.
Sociedad could then have equalised when Mikel Merino headed at goal but defender Jules Kounde cleared the ball off the line.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton avoid FA Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico vs Bilbao among postponements due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham's Lanzini donates to foodbank after COVID-19 rules breach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico Madrid's game against Bilbao postponed due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp pleased after Liverpool overcome 'tricky' Villa challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool survives scare by Villa's kids to win in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flick the perfect coach for Bayern: Matthaeus
- An improved atmosphere for players at Bayern Munich is the secret to the Bavarian club’s dominance at home and in Europe, according to Lothar Matthaeus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Romero and Rojo can leave Man United this month, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Koeman keen for January reinforcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox