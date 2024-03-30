Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, Bournemouth 0-0 Everton EPL 2023
Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, Bournemouth 0-0 Everton EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Everton at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 0: Everton 0
14' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).
12' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Chris Mepham.
12' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
10' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
9' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth).
6' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.
5' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
4' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).
3' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
3' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
1' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Bournemouth vs Everton Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 64 points
2. Liverpool - 64 points
3. Manchester City - 63 points
4. Aston Villa - 56 points
Bournemouth vs Everton Match Updates:
As of now, Bournemouth are placed at 13 in the league table, while Everton are at 16.
Bournemouth vs Everton Match Updates:
Bournemouth played Luton Town in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 4-3 whereas Everton faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-0.
Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Chris Mepham, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith.
Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Amadou Onana, Jack Harrison, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Séamus Coleman.
Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Everton. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.