New Delhi330C
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Mar 30, 2024 8:43 PM IST
    Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, Bournemouth 0-0 Everton EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Everton at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Bournemouth 0: Everton 0

    30 Mar, 20240-0First half
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    14' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    12' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Chris Mepham.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    12' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    10' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    9' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    7' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    6' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    5' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    4' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    3' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    3' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    1' Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Everton Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 64 points

    2. Liverpool - 64 points

    3. Manchester City - 63 points

    4. Aston Villa - 56 points

    Mar 30, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Everton Match Updates:

    As of now, Bournemouth are placed at 13 in the league table, while Everton are at 16.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Everton Match Updates:

    Bournemouth played Luton Town in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 4-3 whereas Everton faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-0.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Chris Mepham, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith.

    Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Amadou Onana, Jack Harrison, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Séamus Coleman.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Everton. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

