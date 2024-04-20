Edit Profile
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Live Score, Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Chelsea EPL 2023

    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brighton and Hove Albion v/s Chelsea match
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at Brighton and Hove Albion's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

    Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton and Hove Albion
    20 Apr, 20240-0
    ChelseaChelsea
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 20, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Brighton and Hove Albion are placed at 10 in the league table, while Chelsea are at 9.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    Brighton and Hove Albion played Arsenal in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-0 whereas Chelsea faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    '+1' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: postponed

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brighton and Hove Albion home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

