EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Burnley v/s Fulham match. Results of the game for now Burnley 0: Fulham 2
- Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST29' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Muniz.Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lorenz Assignon (Burnley).Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).Feb 03, 2024 08:52 PM IST21' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: goal
Goal! Burnley 0, Fulham 2. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.Feb 03, 2024 08:48 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: goal
Goal! Burnley 0, Fulham 1. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Wilson Odobert.Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Fulham) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.Feb 03, 2024 08:42 PM IST12' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.Feb 03, 2024 08:41 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).Feb 03, 2024 08:41 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won
Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:39 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).Feb 03, 2024 08:39 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST6' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).Feb 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST6' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won
Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Lyle Foster (Burnley) header from the right side of the box following a corner.Feb 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.Feb 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Vitinho (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilson Odobert.Feb 03, 2024 08:30 PM ISTEPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 03, 2024 07:33 PM ISTEPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: lineup
Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Victor Alexander da Silva, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Brownhill, Hjalmar Ekdal, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni. Fulham Starting XI -: Tosin Adarabioyo, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Willian Borges da Silva, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha GonçalvesFeb 03, 2024 07:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
