EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score

Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST
EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Burnley v/s Fulham match. Results of the game for now Burnley 0: Fulham 2

EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Fulham at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Burnley 0: Fulham 2 Goal Scorers: João Palhinha-Fulham(18'),Rodrigo Muniz-Fulham(21'),

EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score
EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Muniz.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lorenz Assignon (Burnley).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:52 PM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: goal

    Goal! Burnley 0, Fulham 2. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:48 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: goal

    Goal! Burnley 0, Fulham 1. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Wilson Odobert.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Fulham) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:47 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:42 PM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Sander Berge (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:41 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:41 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:39 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:39 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST
    6' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST
    6' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: free kick won

    Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Lyle Foster (Burnley) header from the right side of the box following a corner.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Vitinho (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilson Odobert.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:30 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 03, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score: lineup

    Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Victor Alexander da Silva, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Brownhill, Hjalmar Ekdal, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni. Fulham Starting XI -: Tosin Adarabioyo, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Willian Borges da Silva, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves

  • Feb 03, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

