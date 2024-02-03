...Read More

the game for now Burnley 0: Fulham 2 Goal Scorers: João Palhinha-Fulham(18'),Rodrigo Muniz-Fulham(21'),

EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score

EPL 2023 Burnley vs Fulham Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Fulham at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of