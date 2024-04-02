Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers EPL 2023
Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Burnley played Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 2-2 whereas Wolverhampton Wanderers faced Aston Villa in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-0.
Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Charlie Taylor, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI -: Maximilian Kilman, Tote António Gomes, Leon Chiwome, Nélson Cabral Semedo, João Victor Gomes da Silva, José Pedro Malheiro de Sá, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matt Doherty, Hugo Bueno, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia.
