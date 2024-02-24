Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023
Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Burnley at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Burnley 0null
28' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross.
27' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sander Berge.
27' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
25' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by David Datro Fofana (Burnley).
24' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
23' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lorenz Assignon.
23' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
22' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lorenz Assignon (Burnley).
20' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
18' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
17' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
15' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).
12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).
12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
9' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
8' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Burnley. David Datro Fofana is caught offside.
5' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Datro Fofana.
4' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.
2' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.
1' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
