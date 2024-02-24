Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 24, 2024 8:59 PM IST
    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Crystal Palace v/s Burnley match. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Burnley 0
    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023
    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Burnley at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Burnley 0null

    Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
    24 Feb, 20240-0First half
    BurnleyBurnley
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 8:59 PM IST

    28' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Wharton with a cross.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:59 PM IST

    27' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sander Berge.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:59 PM IST

    27' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    25' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    25' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by David Datro Fofana (Burnley).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    24' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    23' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lorenz Assignon.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    23' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:53 PM IST

    22' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:53 PM IST

    22' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lorenz Assignon (Burnley).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:52 PM IST

    20' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    18' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    17' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    15' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    15' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    12' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Sander Berge (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    11' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    9' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    8' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Burnley. David Datro Fofana is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    5' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Datro Fofana.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    4' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    2' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a corner.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    1' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Odsonne Édouard, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sam Johnstone, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma. Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Zeki Amdouni

    Feb 24, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    1' Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Odsonne Édouard, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sam Johnstone, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma. Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Zeki Amdouni

    Feb 24, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Crystal Palace vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Load More
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes