New Delhi340C
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, Everton 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST
    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Everton v/s Burnley match
    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023
    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023

    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Everton and Burnley at Everton's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    EvertonEverton
    06 Apr, 20240-0
    BurnleyBurnley
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Everton vs Burnley Match Updates:

    As of now, Everton are placed at 16 in the league table, while Burnley are at 19.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Everton vs Burnley Match Updates:

    Everton played Newcastle United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Burnley faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, André Filipe Tavares Gomes, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Séamus Coleman.

    Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Lyle Foster, Wilson Odobert.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Everton vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Everton and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Everton home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

