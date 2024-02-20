Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 19, 2024
    Feb 19, 2024 8:17 PM IST
    Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Everton and Crystal Palace at Everton's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Everton 0: Crystal Palace 0null

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 19, 2024 8:17 PM IST

    17' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:17 PM IST

    17' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

    Feb 19, 2024 8:16 PM IST

    15' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:15 PM IST

    14' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    13' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).

    Feb 19, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    13' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:12 PM IST

    12' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:09 PM IST

    9' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by James Garner (Everton).

    Feb 19, 2024 8:09 PM IST

    9' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    8' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    6' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    4' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    1' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

    Feb 19, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    1' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 19, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 19, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil. Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Odsonne Édouard, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sam Johnstone, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma

    Feb 19, 2024 7:03 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Everton and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Everton home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

