Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023
Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Everton and Crystal Palace at Everton's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Everton 0: Crystal Palace 0null
17' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
15' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
14' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
13' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
13' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
9' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by James Garner (Everton).
9' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
6' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
4' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
1' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
1' Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil. Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Odsonne Édouard, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sam Johnstone, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma
Everton vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Everton and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Everton home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.