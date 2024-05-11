Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, Everton 0-0 Sheffield United EPL 2023

    May 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Everton v/s Sheffield United match
    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Everton and Sheffield United at Everton's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    EvertonEverton
    11 May, 20240-0
    Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Everton vs Sheffield United Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Manchester City - 85 points

    2. Arsenal - 83 points

    3. Liverpool - 78 points

    4. Aston Villa - 67 points

    May 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Everton vs Sheffield United Match Updates:

    As of now, Everton are placed at 15 in the league table, while Sheffield United are at 20.

    May 11, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Everton vs Sheffield United Match Updates:

    Everton played Luton Town in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Sheffield United faced Nottingham Forest in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 3-1.

    May 11, 2024 6:34 PM IST

    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Séamus Coleman.

    Sheffield United Starting XI -: Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton, Auston Trusty, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Vinicius de Souza Costa, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Wes Foderingham, Gustavo Hamer, Yasser Larouci.

    May 11, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Everton and Sheffield United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Everton home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Everton vs Sheffield United Live Score, Everton 0-0 Sheffield United EPL 2023

