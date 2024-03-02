Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023

    Mar 2, 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Fulham v/s Brighton and Hove Albion match
    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023
    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023

    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    FulhamFulham
    02 Mar, 20240-0
    Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton and Hove Albion
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Fulham Starting XI -: Harry Wilson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Alex Iwobi, Harrison Reed, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Sasa Lukic.

    Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Adam Lallana, Joël Veltman, Carlos Baleba, Julio Enciso, Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Jason Steele.

    Mar 2, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion. The match is scheduled to take place today at Fulham home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes