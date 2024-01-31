 EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score

Jan 31, 2024 01:42 AM IST
OPEN APP

EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Fulham v/s Everton match. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Everton 0

EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Everton at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of ...Read More the game for now Fulham 0: Everton 0null

EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score
EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:42 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:42 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won

    Jack Harrison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a set piece situation.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: post

    Ashley Young (Everton) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:38 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:38 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won

    Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a set piece situation.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Arnaut Danjuma (Everton).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:35 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:30 AM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won

    Willian (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:30 AM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:28 AM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:28 AM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Andreas Pereira (Fulham).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian following a corner.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost

    Dangerous play by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:19 AM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:18 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Willian.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:16 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:17 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: lineup

    Fulham Starting XI -: Tosin Adarabioyo, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Raúl Jiménez, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney, Willian Borges da Silva, Issa Diop, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves. Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Arnaut Danjuma, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:17 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Fulham and Everton. The match is scheduled to take place today at Fulham home ground, kicking off at 01:15 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

View More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Fulham Everton English Premier League + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On