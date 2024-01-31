EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score
EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Fulham v/s Everton match. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Everton 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 31, 2024 01:42 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).Jan 31, 2024 01:42 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won
Jack Harrison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST24' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a set piece situation.Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST24' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST24' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: post
Ashley Young (Everton) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.Jan 31, 2024 01:38 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).Jan 31, 2024 01:38 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won
Ashley Young (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a set piece situation.Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST20' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Arnaut Danjuma (Everton).Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST20' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.Jan 31, 2024 01:35 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.Jan 31, 2024 01:30 AM IST14' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won
Willian (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.Jan 31, 2024 01:30 AM IST14' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).Jan 31, 2024 01:28 AM IST12' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Jan 31, 2024 01:28 AM IST11' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Andreas Pereira (Fulham).Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST9' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian following a corner.Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ashley Young.Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick won
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: free kick lost
Dangerous play by Dwight McNeil (Everton).Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.Jan 31, 2024 01:21 AM IST4' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross.Jan 31, 2024 01:19 AM IST2' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.Jan 31, 2024 01:18 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Willian.Jan 31, 2024 01:16 AM ISTEPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Jan 31, 2024 12:17 AM ISTEPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score: lineup
Fulham Starting XI -: Tosin Adarabioyo, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Raúl Jiménez, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney, Willian Borges da Silva, Issa Diop, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves. Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Arnaut Danjuma, Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeilJan 31, 2024 12:17 AM ISTEPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Fulham and Everton. The match is scheduled to take place today at Fulham home ground, kicking off at 01:15 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
-