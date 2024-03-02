Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Mar 2, 2024 7:33 PM IST
    Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester City v/s Manchester United match
    Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Manchester United at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Manchester CityManchester City
    02 Mar, 20240-0
    Manchester UnitedManchester United
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester City and Manchester United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester City home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes