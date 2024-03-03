Marcus Rashford stuns Pep Guardiola's Man City with Ronaldo-esque long ranger in Manchester derby

With Pep Guardiola expecting the best from Manchester United in the mouthwatering fixture, England forward Marcus Rashford lived up to the expectations by scoring a thunderbolt against the Premier League holders in the Manchester derby on Sunday. Opening the scoring for the Red Devils on matchday 27 of the English Premier League at the Etihad Stadium, Rashord produced a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque strike to draw first blood for the visitors. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal with Scott McTominay (REUTERS)

Hosts Man City have won five of their past six games against United in all competitions. Guardiola and Co. were 15 points ahead of their rivals when the defending champions hosted the Red Devils in their backyard. Rashford silenced a packed Etihad with his stunning long-range effort against Guardiola's Manchester City in the 191st edition of the Manchester derby across all competitions. Assisted by Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, Rashford found the back of the net in the eighth minute of the first half.

Rashford stuns Man City with Ronaldo-esque long ranger

Rashford in special company

Rashford has netted 30 career goals for Man United against their big six rivals in the Premier League. The England superstar has been on target for the Red Devils against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Rashford has joined Man United icons Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona with his lethal strike against Man City. Rashford is third in the elite list of players with the most goals scored for Man United in the Manchester derby.

Did you know?

Rashford has scored five goals against Manchester City. Former captain Rooney has eight goals under his belt, while club icon Eric Cantona scored seven against Man City. Under Erik Ten Hag's watch, visitors Manchester United are hoping to end their losing run against bitter rivals at Etihad. Hosts Man City have fired ten goals in their last two derby clashes with Manchester United at home. City hammered United 4-1 in the 2021-22 season. A season later, Man City thrashed the Red Devils 6-3 in their 2022-23 campaign.