Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST
    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester United v/s Burnley match. Results of the game for now Manchester United 0: Burnley 0
    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023
    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023

    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester United and Burnley at Manchester United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester United 0: Burnley 0...Read More

    Manchester UnitedManchester United
    27 Apr, 20240-0First half
    BurnleyBurnley
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    5' Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lorenz Assignon (Burnley).

    Apr 27, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    5' Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a set piece situation.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    2' Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Vitinho (Burnley).

    Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. David Datro Fofana (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lyle Foster with a headed pass.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Burnley Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 27, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Burnley Match Updates:

    As of now, Manchester United are placed at 6 in the league table, while Burnley are at 19.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Burnley Match Updates:

    Manchester United played Liverpool in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 2-2 whereas Burnley faced Everton in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 1-0.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Burnley EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes