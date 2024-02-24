Edit Profile
    News / sports / football / Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 24, 2024 8:57 PM IST
    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester United v/s Fulham match. Results of the game for now Manchester United 0: Fulham 0
    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023
    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester United and Fulham at Manchester United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester United 0: Fulham 0null

    Manchester UnitedManchester United
    24 Feb, 20240-0First half
    FulhamFulham
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    27' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omari Forson following a set piece situation.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    25' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Tosin Adarabioyo
    Fulham

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:56 PM IST

    25' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:56 PM IST

    25' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:52 PM IST

    21' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    21' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Kobbie Mainoo.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    21' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi with a cross.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    20' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    20' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    18' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    17' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    16' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Raphaël Varane (Manchester United).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    16' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    16' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire is caught offside.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    15' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    14' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Fulham).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    14' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    14' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    10' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alejandro Garnacho.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    8' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    8' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    4' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    1' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    1' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:30 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Manchester United Starting XI -: Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Omari Forson, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Raphaël Varane, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho. Fulham Starting XI -: Harry Wilson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Alex Iwobi, Harrison Reed, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Sasa Lukic

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Feb 24, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Feb 24, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Feb 24, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:

