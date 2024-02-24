Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023
Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester United and Fulham at Manchester United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester United 0: Fulham 0null
27' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omari Forson following a set piece situation.
25' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).
21' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.
21' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Kobbie Mainoo.
21' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi with a cross.
20' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
20' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Hand ball by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).
18' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
17' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
16' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Raphaël Varane (Manchester United).
16' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire is caught offside.
15' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
14' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Fulham).
14' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box.
10' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alejandro Garnacho.
8' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).
4' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
1' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).
1' Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Manchester United Starting XI -: Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Omari Forson, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Raphaël Varane, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho. Fulham Starting XI -: Harry Wilson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Alex Iwobi, Harrison Reed, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Sasa Lukic
Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
