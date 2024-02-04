 EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score

Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
OPEN APP

EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester United v/s West Ham United match. Results of the game for now Manchester United 1: West Ham United 0

EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester United and West Ham United at Manchester United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the ...Read More way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester United 1: West Ham United 0 Goal Scorers: Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(23'),

EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score
EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ben Johnson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ben Johnson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:56 PM IST
    25' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:56 PM IST
    25' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:45 PM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    12' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:42 PM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Casemiro.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: lineup

    Manchester United Starting XI -: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Lisandro Martínez, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Rasmus Højlund, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho. West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Edson Álvarez

  • Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and West Ham United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

View More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Manchester United West Ham United English Premier League + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On