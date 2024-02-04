EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score
EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester United v/s West Ham United match. Results of the game for now Manchester United 1: West Ham United 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST31' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved.Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST27' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Johnson (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Johnson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.Feb 04, 2024 07:56 PM IST25' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).Feb 04, 2024 07:56 PM IST25' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST23' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: goal
Goal! Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST20' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Harry Maguire.Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.Feb 04, 2024 07:47 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.Feb 04, 2024 07:45 PM IST12' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST12' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.Feb 04, 2024 07:42 PM IST11' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.Feb 04, 2024 07:41 PM IST10' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Casemiro.Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST3' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).Feb 04, 2024 07:34 PM IST3' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST1' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST1' EPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: free kick won
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score: lineup
Manchester United Starting XI -: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Lisandro Martínez, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Rasmus Højlund, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho. West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Edson ÁlvarezFeb 04, 2024 06:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and West Ham United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
