Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace EPL 2023

    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST
    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Nottingham Forest v/s Crystal Palace match. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Crystal Palace 1
    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023
    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Crystal Palace 1 Goal Scorers: Jean-Philippe Mateta-Crystal Palace(11'),

    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    30 Mar, 20240-1First half
    Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 8:42 PM IST

    11' Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Jean-Philippe Mateta
    Crystal Palace

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    9' Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Felipe (Nottingham Forest).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:39 PM IST

    7' Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:37 PM IST

    5' Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:35 PM IST

    2' Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Felipe (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:32 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 64 points

    2. Liverpool - 64 points

    3. Manchester City - 63 points

    4. Aston Villa - 56 points

    Mar 30, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Match Updates:

    As of now, Nottingham Forest are placed at 18 in the league table, while Crystal Palace are at 14.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Match Updates:

    Nottingham Forest played Luton Town in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Crystal Palace faced Luton Town in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Neco Williams, Ibrahim Sangaré, Ola Aina, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ryan Yates, Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Matz Sels, Divock Origi.

    Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Mar 30, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace EPL 2023
