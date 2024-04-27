Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Score, Nottingham Forest 0-0 Manchester City EPL 2023

Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023

    Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    27 Apr, 20240-0
    Manchester CityManchester City
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 27, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Nottingham Forest are placed at 17 in the league table, while Manchester City are at 3.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest played Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-1 whereas Manchester City faced Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League outing and Win 4-2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

