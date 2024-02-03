 EPL 2023 Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Score

Feb 03, 2024 10:02 PM IST
EPL 2023 Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Sheffield United v/s Aston Villa match

EPL 2023 Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Sheffield United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2024 10:02 PM IST
    Sheffield United Starting XI -: James McAtee, William Osula, Ben Brereton, Auston Trusty, Andre Brooks, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Vinicius de Souza Costa, Jayden Bogle, Wes Foderingham, Mason Holgate, Anel Ahmedhodzic. Aston Villa Starting XI -: Álex Moreno, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martínez, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, John McGinn, Clément Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa

  • Feb 03, 2024 10:02 PM IST
    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Sheffield United and Aston Villa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Sheffield United home ground, kicking off at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Sheffield United Aston Villa English Premier League + 1 more
