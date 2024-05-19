Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, Sheffield United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2023
Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
As of now, Sheffield United are placed at 20 in the league table, while Tottenham Hotspur are at 5.
Sheffield United played Everton in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Tottenham Hotspur faced Manchester City Football Club in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-0.
Sheffield United Starting XI -: Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton, Auston Trusty, Oliver Arblaster, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Jayden Bogle, Wes Foderingham, Gustavo Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Max Lowe.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI -: Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Rodrigo Bentancur, Heung-Min Son, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur. The match is scheduled to take place today at Sheffield United home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.