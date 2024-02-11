 EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) West Ham United v/s Arsenal match. Results of the game for now West Ham United 0: Arsenal 6

EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Arsenal at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way ...Read More for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now West Ham United 0: Arsenal 6 Goal Scorers: William Saliba-Arsenal(32'),Bukayo Saka-Arsenal(41''),Gabriel Magalhães-Arsenal(44'),Leandro Trossard-Arsenal(45'+2'),Bukayo Saka-Arsenal(63'),Declan Rice-Arsenal(65'),

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:27 PM IST
    EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of West Ham United 0: Arsenal 6. Goal Scorers: William Saliba-Arsenal(32'),Bukayo Saka-Arsenal(41''),Gabriel Magalhães-Arsenal(44'),Leandro Trossard-Arsenal(45'+2'),Bukayo Saka-Arsenal(63'),Declan Rice-Arsenal(65'),

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:27 PM IST
    90'+4' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Arsenal 6.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:27 PM IST
    90'+3' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:27 PM IST
    90'+3' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:26 PM IST
    90'+3' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:26 PM IST
    90'+3' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:26 PM IST
    90'+2' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:26 PM IST
    90'+2' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:24 PM IST
    90'+1' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: yellow card

    Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:24 PM IST
    90'+1' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:24 PM IST
    90'+1' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:24 PM IST
    90' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:23 PM IST
    90' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:20 PM IST
    87' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:20 PM IST
    87' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:19 PM IST
    85' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:19 PM IST
    85' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:19 PM IST
    84' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:19 PM IST
    84' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:17 PM IST
    83' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:17 PM IST
    83' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:17 PM IST
    82' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:17 PM IST
    82' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:17 PM IST
    82' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:15 PM IST
    82' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:14 PM IST
    80' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:14 PM IST
    80' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:12 PM IST
    79' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:12 PM IST
    79' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    78' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    78' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    77' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Ben White.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:11 PM IST
    77' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Ethan Nwaneri replaces Gabriel Martinelli.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:09 PM IST
    76' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell replaces Emerson.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    76' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: yellow card

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    76' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    76' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    75' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    75' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:08 PM IST
    74' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:05 PM IST
    72' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:05 PM IST
    72' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:04 PM IST
    72' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:04 PM IST
    70' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:04 PM IST
    70' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:02 PM IST
    69' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:02 PM IST
    69' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:01 PM IST
    68' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick won

    Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 09:01 PM IST
    68' EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Arsenal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

