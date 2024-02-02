 EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Bournemouth Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Bournemouth Live Score
Feb 02, 2024 12:02 AM IST
EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Bournemouth Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) West Ham United v/s Bournemouth match

EPL 2023 West Ham United vs Bournemouth Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Bournemouth at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way ...Read More for some exciting contests.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 12:02 AM IST
    West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez, Tomás Soucek, Konstantinos Mavropanos. Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly, Marcos Senesi, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Alex Scott, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith

  • Feb 02, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between West Ham United and Bournemouth. The match is scheduled to take place today at West Ham United home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Topics
West Ham United Bournemouth English Premier League + 1 more
Friday, February 02, 2024
